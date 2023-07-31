US supermajor Chevron has completed the installation of its latest large floating production unit in the US Gulf of Mexico where it is expanding its exploration and production operations.
The US$5.7
Latest standalone project on target for first oil, while company is also building its exploration position
US supermajor Chevron has completed the installation of its latest large floating production unit in the US Gulf of Mexico where it is expanding its exploration and production operations.
The US$5.7