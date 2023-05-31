Chevron and its partners in the 4.4 trillion cubic foot Aphrodite gas project offshore Cyprus have submitted a revamped development plan to the government in Nicosia that will see gas exported to Egypt.

Aphrodite has been on the backburner for about 10 years, but has recently gained a fresh lease of life due to gas shortages in Europe and Egypt.

Chevron is currently drilling a critical appraisal well on the field which will provide valuable reservoir data to underpin the revised project and will be completed as a production well.