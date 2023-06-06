Chinese contractor China Petroleum Engineering and Construction (CPECC) has won a major contract from Adnoc Onshore, the onshore arm of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), to upscale production of its mature fields.

CPECC said the award covers engineering, procurement, construction and management of what is called Project Swing, involving retooling the existing facilities at the giant Bab field, Northeast Bab field and Southeast field — as well as adding facilities for water and gas injection.

The refurbishment will increase by 20% the oil and gas processing capacity at these fields, CPECC said.

The expansion project should be completed in 39 months and 95% of the engineering work should be finished in 15 months.

Project Swing is part of Adnoc’s scheme to boost production to 5 million barrels per day by 2025, up from 4 million bpd now.

Adnoc, led by chief executive Sultan Al Jaber, earlier said that it would invest AED 1.8 billion ($489 million) to upgrade its Bab field to sustain the long-term production capacity.

Bab is one of Adnoc’s largest onshore producing assets, located 160 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi city.