China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Corporation (CPPE) has won a key front end engineering and design contract from United Arab Emirates-based Rakgas for upgrading gas infrastructure in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Rakgas confirmed the award on Saturday and said the project involves work on a new multistage pipeline of about 140 kilometres, which would upgrade the existing gas infrastructure, significantly increasing the capacity and flexibility across the northern emirates.

“As part of this development, CPPE will conduct a comprehensive FEED study. The new pipeline will connect from the existing Taweelah Fujairah Pipeline to Ras Al Khaimah, with a connection to the Sajaa gas storage in Sharjah,” Rakgas said.

Rakgas stated that the FEED studies will develop the work scope for the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) tender.

Rakgas chief executive Chris Wood said the “collaboration is a significant step forward” in its commitment to debottleneck the existing capacity constraints, facilitate growth and provide energy security for the northern emirates.

“It is one of our strategic projects and stands as a testament to our ongoing efforts to energise communities,” he said.