China’s second-largest energy company Sinopec has initiated serious talks with Saudi Aramco over joining the latter’s multi-billion dollar Jafurah unconventional gas development in Saudi Arabia.

A well-placed source with direct knowledge of the ongoing discussions told Upstream that Sinopec is one of the companies that has been recommended to invest in the giant gas project.

The source said that Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production, which is Sinopec’s overseas arm, is in the early stages of consulting and research into the project although it has not yet made up its mind in what capacity and how to invest in the project.