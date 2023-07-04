China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has plans to decommission 171 oil and gas platforms offshore China over the next 12 years as fields age and reservoirs are depleted, according to the company’s contracting arm.

Field decommissioning at such a scale will pose challenges for CNOOC to quickly replenish its reserves through stepped-up exploration activities, and to develop its discovered resources that have been deemed recoverable.

CNOOC's Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) said in a recent social media post that platforms in Chinese waters “have entered the peak period of decommissioning” and that by 2035, 171 offshore platforms will have reached the end of their design lives.