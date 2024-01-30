Saudi Aramco’s $10 billion-plus expansion investment at Safaniyah, the world’s largest offshore oilfield, is likely to be deferred or face potential execution delays following the decision by the state behemoth to halt its plans to expand the country’s oil production capacity.

The Saudi state player said on Tuesday that it has received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to maintain its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day and not to continue increasing MSC to 13 million bpd.