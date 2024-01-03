Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd has achieved first oil at the Lufeng Oilfields Phase II Development Project located in the Pearl River Mouth basin of the South China Sea, offshore China.

The project, situated in an average water depth of 136 metres, encompasses the Lufeng 8-1, Lufeng 9-2 and Lufeng 14-8 oilfields.

The development centres on a drilling platform, which hosts 14 development wells. These include 13 production wells and 1 water-injection well, CNOOC Ltd said.

Anticipated to reach peak production in 2025, the project is projected to produced 22,600 barrels per day of crude oil.

CNOOC Ltd holds a 100% interest in the project and serves as the operator.