Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd has kicked off development of the largest self-sponsored hydrocarbon discovery in the Pearl River Mouth basin of the South China Sea after the environmental impact assessment was approved.

Late last month, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment endorsed the EIA for the Huizhou 26-6 field development offshore China, that allowed the operator to start fabrication of the infrastructure for the field development, which is targeting first oil in late 2024 or early 2025.

Last week, Shenzhen Chiwan Sembawang Offshore Engineering (SCSOE) — China’s jacket specialist — and COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries (CFHI), a joint venture of COOEC and US contractor Fluor in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province, cut first steel for Huizhou 26-6’s giant production platform HZ26-6DPP.