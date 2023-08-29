Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd has completed installation of a major offshore platform, a key milestone before first oil towards year-end at the Lufeng oil complex in the Pearl River Mouth basin of the South China Sea.

The Lufeng oil cluster comprises of three oil fields — Lufeng 8-1, Lufeng 14-8 and Lufeng 9-2 — in average water depths of 136 metres. At peak, the three fields will 24,000 barrels per day of light oil.

The LF8-1DPP is an eight-leg drilling and production platform, with a total of 24 well slots, including 15 production wells and two water injection wells.

The topsides of LF8-1DPP comprise the east and west production modules, living quarters and the drilling rig module, with a total steel weight of 11,725 tonnes.

In addition to LF8-1DPP, the 2.81 billion yuan ($386 million) Lufeng development involves construction and installation of a subsea pipeline and a cable, each spanning 6.3 kilometres.

At LF13-1DPP, CNOOC Ltd will drill 20 adjustment wells and three similar wells will be drilled at the LF13-2DPP.

Meanwhile, CNOOC will retrofit three existing platforms — F14-4DPP, LF13-1DPP and LF13-2DPP — and the Hai Yang Shi You 121 floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The FPSO is being converted at China Merchant Heavy Industry yard in Shenzhen city with the workscope including structural overhaul of the mooring system, addition of a helicopter deck, metering system and oil flash equipment; as well as replacing the crane and upgrading the living quarters.

The converted FPSO will replace the Nanhai Kai Tuo FPSO, that currently serves the Lufeng 13-1 and 13-2 fields.