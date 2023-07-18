Chinese offshore giant CNOOC Ltd has applied to the country’s environmental watchdog, the Ministry of Natural Resources, for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) to develop the Ledong 10-1 gas play in the Yinggehai basin of the South China Sea.

The initiative to develop Ledong 10-1 comes as part of a larger plan for CNOOC Ltd to build a gas production hub in the Pearl River Mouth, Yinggehai and Qiongdongnan basins in the South China Sea.

According to the EIA report, the development will involve building an unmanned wellhead platform LD 10-1 WHPA, which will be linked via a 15.5-kilometre pipeline and cable to the existing LD 22-1 central equipment platform.

To accommodate additional gas treatment, the LD 22-1 CEP will be retrofitted by expanding the deck space for new equipment.

The project in a water depth of 87 to 90 metres, located 114 kilometres from Sanya city in Hainan province, is scheduled to come on stream in 2027.

The LD10-1 WHPA will host nine drilling slots, but only eight wells will be drilled initially, leaving a slot spare for future drilling.

There will be no living quarters or drilling and workover facilities on the platform, even though it will be equipped with a production metering system, workshop, seawater system, chemical agent system and open/close discharge system.

The platform has three decks — the helicopter deck, the upper deck and the lower deck.

CNOOC Ltd will mobilise a jack-up rig for the project's drilling and workover operations.

Produced gas will be sent to the LD22-1 CEP for processing before being transported to an onshore terminal in Hainan’s Dongfang city, which already handles gas produced from the Dongfang 1-1 and Ledong 22-1 gas fields.

The Yinggehai basin is a gas province, where CNOOC Ltd has already made an impressive array of discoveries.

Last September, the company started production at the Dongfang 1-1 and Ledong 22-1 gas fields in the basin.

Dongfang 1-1 produces from a subsea production system (SPS), delivered by Chongqing Qianwei Technologies. The SPS is designed for applications in water depths of 500 metres, even though Dongfang is located in shallow waters.

As deep-water SPS technology rests with just a few European and US companies, China faces challenges in long procurement times, being hit with high prices and difficulties in maintenance when it comes to utilising such technology, according to CNOOC Ltd.

Historically, the company has engaged subsea hardware from Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes, One Subsea and Dril-Quip for all the deep-water oil and gas developments offshore China.

The two fields expected to reach peak production of approximately 44 million cubic feet per day of gas.

CNOOC Ltd chairman Wang Dongjin earlier said ongoing South China Sea exploration to date has revealed an estimated 800 billion cubic metres of natural gas reserves, giving the company the confidence to project annual gas production will increase to 35 Bcm by 2025 and further to 45 Bcm by 2035.