China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) will soon commission the refurbished, redeployed Nanhai Fenjin floating production, storage and offloading vessel in the South China Sea.

The refurbished Nanhai Fenjin set sail on Wednesday and is now headed towards the Huizhou 32-5 and Xijiang oilfields, situated 100 kilometres from China Merchants Heavy Industry’s (CMHI) Yiulian yard, where the refurbishment was just...