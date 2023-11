State-owned Petrobras is still in negotiations with the two short-listed bidders — Seatrium and China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) — in the protracted tender process for the P-84 and P-85 floating production, storage and offloading vessels respectively destined for its Atapu and Sepia fields offshore Brazil.

Confirming earlier Upstream reports, Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong on Wednesday said that the tender had indeed narrowed down to the two contractors.