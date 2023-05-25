China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has confirmed it has concluded a contract with Saudi Arabian giant Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for facilities for the Safaniyah oilfield, confirming an Upstream report of 13 April.

The workscope includes EPCI services for 13 offshore jackets, which will be built at COOEC’s facility in Qingdao city in Shandong province.

The Tianjin-headquartered company this week convened the project kick-off meeting, which set the date for project delivery in July 2024.