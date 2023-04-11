Malaysian contractor OceanMight has scooped fabrication work for the development of Shell’s Rosmari and Marjoram sour gas fields development offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

KKB Engineering subsidiary OceanMight confirmed it has been awarded a purchase order contract worth approximately 111.6 million ringgit ($25.3 million) from Samsung Engineering for the fabrication of modules and supply of steel structures for UK supermajor Shell’s Rosmari-Marjoram onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

This workscope is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of 2024.

Upstream had reported on 22 July 2022 that OceanMight was expected to win modules work for the Rosmari-Marjoram project.

A formal contract will be executed in due course, the contractor said on Monday.

South Korea’s Samsung Engineering last year was awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract for the onshore gas plant for the Rosmari and Marjoram fields that could come on stream by 2026.

The EPCC contract will see Samsung’s workscope executed in two phases – a limited scope before Shell takes the final investment decision on Rosmari-Marjoram with the majority of the work being performed after project sanction.

The onshore gas plant will be able to process up to 800 million cubic feet per day of gas and its ready for start-up date is expected to be by the end of 2025.

The sour gas fields are located on Shell’s Block SK 318 offshore production sharing contract, which also hosts the Timi sweet gas field that is under development.

Gas produced from the Rosmari and Marjoram fields is intended for use as feedstock at the Petronas LNG Complex at Bintulu, which has nameplate liquefaction capacity of approximately 30 million tonnes per annum.

Perunding Ranhill Worley — the Malaysian subsidiary of Australian engineering house Worley — performed the FEED work for the offshore scope of Rosmari-Marjoram, having earlier carried out that pre-FEED work.

Sarawak Shell operates Block SK 318 with 75% equity and its partners are Petronas Carigali with 15% and Brunei Energy Exploration with 10%.