South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has scooped a 1.5663 trillion won (approximately $1.2 billion) contract for the newbuild floating production unit (FPU) destined for Woodside Energy’s Trion ultra-deepwater field development offshore Mexico.

HD Hyundai on Monday confirmed the award of a floating production unit for a mystery client, which it described as a “crude oil developer in Mexico”. The FPU that will be fabricated at the contracting giant’s Ulsan yard, is scheduled for delivery in April 2027.