At least three leading international contracting players or consortia have submitted bids to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for a sizeable engineering, procurement and construction project involving the expansion of its South East onshore asset.

The EPC process forms part of Adnoc’s P5 production enhancement plan aimed at increasing Abu Dhabi’s crude production to 5 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 4 million bpd.