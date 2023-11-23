China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has achieved a significant milestone in the revitalisation of the Liuhua oil complex in the South China Sea’s Pearl River Mouth basin.

The COOEC-Fluor joint venture yard, based in Zhuhai city, has completed construction of what is being hailed as Asia's largest jacket, weighing 37,000 tonnes.

This colossal structure is destined to provide essential support to the Liuhua 11-1 platform, which will be linked with a circular floating production, storage and offloading vessel, also under construction by COOEC.

The mammoth jacket stands 338 metres high. It is designed for installation in a water depth of 325 metres in a challenging environment, characterised by typhoon-prone seas and rough conditions, approximately 220 kilometres southeast of Hong Kong.

The Liuhua oil complex encompasses the Liuhua 11-1 and Liuhua 4-1 fields. The Liuhua 11-1 field, which has been in operation since 1993, is currently served by the Nanhai Shengli FPSO. However, with the ongoing development, the existing floater is scheduled for replacement when the circular FPSO comes online.

A newly discovered reservoir in the Liuhua 11-1 area, six kilometres southeast of the current field at a water depth of 340 meters, will also benefit from the innovative cylindrical unit.

Discovered in 1987, the Liuhua 11-1 field initially held 1.47 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, with peak crude production reaching 50,000 barrels per day in recent years. Thanks to new discoveries, has been extended by an additional 30 years.

The redevelopment initiative also involves the construction of two subsea pipelines, a cable and an umbilical.

The Liuhua 11-1 platform is set to drive development of the Liuhua 11-1 field, while the existing subsea production system will be utilised for the Liuhua 4-1 oilfield.

The Liuhua 11-1 platform will be equipped with a production separator, essential for processing the liquid outputs from both the Liuhua 11-1 and Liuhua 4-1 fields.

Oil will be produced from 32 horizontal wells — six existing wells that will continue in use and 26 new wells.