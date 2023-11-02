The Australian Federal Court on Thursday granted an interim injunction that prevents Santos from commencing laying of the Barossa Gas Export Pipeline (GEP) until 13 November, thereby threatening both the schedule and budget of the giant offshore gas project.

The main contractor for the Barossa GEP is Allseas, which in September 2019 was awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and installation prize by former project operator ConocoPhillips.

Allseas’ dynamically positioned Class 3 (DP3) pipelay vessel Audacia will now hold in Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory, and “no pipeline installation activity linked to the GEP will be undertaken during the interim injunction”, Santos confirmed.

The Federal Court will sit again on 13 November to determine whether to extend the injunction until a final hearing, which will be held on an expedited basis.

“Guidance on Barossa cost and schedule remains unchanged. We will assess any impact on the schedule and cost of the Barossa gas project if the injunction is extended beyond 13 November 2023 and will update the market accordingly,” said Santos.

“We will continue to defend the proceedings at the next court date.”

Article continues below the advert

The project's capex currently stands at US$3.6 billion although Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher earlier said this might be busted by a few per cent.

Santos noted the court’s decision is in connection with an application by Simon Munkara seeking an order that the Australian operator revises and resubmits the Environment Plan (EP) that had been accepted by industry regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA), back in March 2020.

Munkara alleges that laying the GEP will impact submerged Tiwi cultural heritage, creating a new environmental risk.

Santos added that it has complied with a General Direction that NOPSEMA issued in January 2023 in relation to impacts on underwater cultural heritage places to which Indigenous people have spiritual and cultural connections, and that the regulator has monitored this compliance throughout.

“An independent expert anthropologist concluded there were no such underwater cultural heritage places, following interviews with around 170 Tiwi people and extensive archaeological and anthropological literature and studies,” Santos on Thursday said.

“These studies included consideration of independent expert archaeological, geological and sedimentological assessment of the pipeline route.”

Santos pointed out it had already updated the EP to reflect the recommendations of the independent expert anthropologist through its approved Management of Change process, which is part of the GEP EP.

Santos, in its Barossa GEP fact sheet of October 2023, stated that pipelaying had been scheduled to start that month with completion scheduled for April 2024.

The GEP is a 262-kilometre, 26-inch diameter pipeline that will connect the Barossa field to the Darwin Pipeline Duplication (DPD) which, subject to government approvals, is itself scheduled to be installed in 2024.

Together these pipelines will transport natural gas from Barossa to the Darwin liquefied natural gas (DLNG) plant.

Santos stated that the GEP route “was carefully selected to minimise impacts to the surrounding marine environment”.

The pipeline, manufactured from carbon steel with an external anti-corrosion coating and concrete covering to weigh it down on the seabed, will be installed in water depths of between 34 and 254 metres.

Meanwhile, Barossa's development drilling campaign remains suspended following a separate legal challenge and court ruling of September 2022, which Santos subsequently unsuccessfully appealed.

Valaris' semi-submersible rig MS-1, which had drilled and completed at least one of the Barossa development wells before the campaign was suspended, remains on standby.

Valaris in its 1 November 2023 fleet status report noted that the rig's contract remains suspended.

"During the contract suspension period, the duration of which is currently unknown, we do not expect a material impact on revenues and earnings," the drilling contractor said.

Santos' original contract from July 2022 to December 2023 carries three priced options each with an estimated duration of 30 days