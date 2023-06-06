The Australian government will soon approach the market to seek proposals for works related to decommissioning the Northern Endeavour floating production, storage and offloading vessel and remediation of the associated Laminaria-Corallina oilfields.

The government has maintained the Northern Endeavour and associated subsea facilities since February 2020 after the vessel’s owner Northern Oil & Gas Australia was placed in liquidation. The FPSO had stopped production in 2019.

The Canberra administration is now working to decommission the Northern Endeavour FPSO as quickly and safely as possible.