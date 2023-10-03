European floating production contractor Altera Infrastructure has confirmed it will lease and operate two of its vessels for phase two of Eni's large Baleine oil project in the Ivory Coast.

Altera said on Tuesday it would redeploy its Voyageur Spirit floating production, storage and offloading vessel and its shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia as a floating storage and offloading vessel.

The statement confirmed a report in Upstream in early April that Eni had chosen to deploy the Voyageur Spirit — the first cylindrical FPSO to be used in Africa — for phase two.