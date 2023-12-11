Anglo-French independent Perenco has come up trumps with a near-field discovery to its producing Ravenspurn South (RS) gas field in the Southern North Sea, paving the way for further development of the United Kingdom offshore asset.

Perenco on Monday confirmed it had delivered with the C06 well, which proved gas in a previously undrilled fault block downdip of the producing RS field.

The new well encountered a 90-metre section of fully gas-bearing Lower Leman sandstone in the Rotliegend formation, with reservoir properties in line with nearby RS producers. The initial production rate from this latest well, forecast for January 2024, is expected to be around 12 million cubic feet per day of gas (2000 barrels of oil equivalent per day), delivering 21 billion cubic feet (3.5 million barrels of oil equivalent) in incremental reserves after 30 years.

C06 was the third well drilled using the Valaris 247 rig, following the successful Ravenspurn North D15 and D16 sidetracks that today are producing a combined 30 MMcfd of gas.

After completion with the Valaris-247 rig, the C06 well will be stimulated with support from the Petrodec ERDA jack-up barge. A well test will enable effective monitoring and clean-up before connecting the gas produced from this new well via the Cleeton Hub into Perenco’s Dimlington terminal.

Jonathan White, Perenco UK (PUK) general manager, said: “A further gas discovery on Ravenspurn South marks the latest new producing well, as part of PUK’s SNS 2023 drilling campaign and this successful result opens the door for further development of the Ravenspurn South field.”