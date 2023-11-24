UK operator Neo Energy has awarded a front-end engineering and design contract for the repair and modification of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel for the Buchan oil project in the UK North Sea.

The FEED contract was secured by a UK-based company called Apollo, which said it is part of Global Energy Group.

The FEED work could support up to 40 staff, and will cover asset repairs and modifications for the Western Isles FPSO, plus late-life extension procedures from a process and marine perspective, said Apollo.