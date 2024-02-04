Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi on Friday met Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo to present the Italian energy giant’s planned projects to boost production in the country, and to discuss initiatives in the areas of energy transition and decarbonisation.

Descalzi detailed Eni’s plans to exploit last year’s 5 trillion cubic feet Geng North gas discovery on the North Ganal production sharing contract, the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) assets that it last year acquired from Chevron, and the further consolidation of its position in most of the key exploration and production blocks of the Kutei basin, following the acquisition of Neptune Energy.