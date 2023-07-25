Italy’s major Eni has finalised its takeover of the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) project from US supermajor Chevron, the company announced on Tuesday.

The closing of the deal had been anticipated by the head of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, Dwi Soetjipto, according to media reports.

The IDD development includes the producing Bangka field and the unexploited Gendalo and Gehem gas fields that are located in the Makassar Strait offshore Indonesia.

Chevron has had a 62% interest in Bangka and a 63% stake in Gendalo and Gehem.

Eni is already a minority partner in the project, along with Indonesia's state-run Pertamina and China's Sinopec.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian major said the acquisition presents an "opportunity to fast track the development of the Gendalo and Gandang gas project".

Accelerated development

Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources agreed this acquisition is an important step for Eni, especially to accelerate development of the Gendalo and Gandang gas projects, part of the IDD project in the Ganal production sharing contract, close to Eni's Jangkrik floating production unit, with estimated reserves of 2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

"This is in addition to the already producing Bangka gas field, the Gehem and Ranggas discoveries and other significant exploration potential," the ministry said in a statement.

The second phase of the IDD project had stalled after Chevron announced its plan to quit in July 2019 after completing a preliminary front-end engineering and design study for the development.

Eni had earlier acquired a 20% minority stake in the asset.

The Indonesian authorities earlier said they expect Eni to submit the Plan of Development (POD) for the next phase of the IDD project by the end of this year.

The POD will be adjusted to integrate and synchronise development of Eni's existing operated assets offshore Indonesia, with the IDD schedule, Dwi said.

According to SKK Migas, the IDD project has two operational areas — north and south — that would be incorporated into Eni’s portfolio that includes the producing Jangkrik field.

The southern IDD area will supply produced hydrocarbons to Eni’s Jangkrik FPU. Meanwhile, the northern area would be linked with the Italian operator's Merakes field in the East Sepinggan block.

The IDD project is expected to require additional development work, lasting between four and five years, ahead of first gas. Water depths in the project area range from 1000 to 2000 metres.

Confirming that certain Chevron subsidiaries had indeed entered into a sale and purchase agreement to sell their Indonesian assets to Eni Lasmo, a Chevron spokesperson told Upstream: "The first stage of the IDD Project, Bangka, safely started up in August 2016 and has made a significant contribution to Indonesia’s energy targets.

"We are proud of the contribution that Chevron’s talented employees have made to the energy industry in Indonesia through their work on IDD.”

Terms of the SPA have been kept under wraps.

Eni can expand investment in the oil and gas

"Eni as the new operator of the IDD project is expected to continue the project to phase two. Eni holds a participating interest in 12 PSCs, nine of which are operated, in deep-sea projects in the exploration and development stage," commented Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif.

"I hope Eni can expand investment in the oil and gas subsector, especially in the eastern region," said Arifin.

He also expressed his appreciation to Chevron for its significant contribution to the Indonesian oil and gas industry.

"Chevron has been developing its business in Indonesia for more than 90 years. From Riau, Sumatra, to East Kalimantan. I hope Chevron can continue investing and cooperating with Indonesia in the energy sector," added Arifin.

“We continue to invest in Indonesia, with a focus on partnering to develop lower carbon energy solutions," the Chevron spokesperson added.

"In May 2022 we announced a significant partnership with Pertamina to evaluate lower carbon business opportunities in Indonesia.

"This was followed by a November 2022 agreement with Pertamina and Keppel Infrastructure to explore the development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects, a March 2023 agreement with Pertamina to explore development of carbon capture and storage, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage technology in Indonesia and [the] June 2023 agreement with Pertamina Geothermal Energy to operate the Way Ratai Geothermal working area in Lampung.

"In July 2023, we announced a further agreement with Pertamina Geothermal Energy to develop potential geothermal resources along with a green hydrogen project in South Sumatra,” he said.

Eni recently boosted its Indonesian offshore portfolio by agreeing to acquire UK independent Neptune Energy's assets.