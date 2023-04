Italy’s Eni has started the ball rolling on two key bid processes on its $8 billion Structures A&E project offshore Libya.

Due on stream in 2026, this is Libya’s most significant project for 20 years and will see 750 million cubic feet per day of gas exported from the A and E fields.

The project will centre on two big fixed steel platforms tied in to the existing onshore treatment facility at Mellitah where a carbon capture and storage plant will also be built.