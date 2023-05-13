Italian energy giant Eni expects by end-June to submit the Plan of Development for the Maha ultra-deepwater gas and liquids field offshore Indonesia, with first gas now anticipated in 2026.

However, submission of the POD is subject to finalisation of the unitisation agreement – Maha straddles the Ganal and West Ganal production sharing contracts, according to partner Neptune Energy.

Front-end engineering and design work and geotechnical studies for Maha are expected to start in the second half of this year.