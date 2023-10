Norwegian energy giant Equinor has awarded a key subsea contract to compatriot Ocean Installer for work on its Eirin gas field in the North Sea.

The Norwegian contractor confirmed the award on Tuesday and said the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) deal involves a subsea tie-back development.

“In addition, the award also constitutes an option for a new gas export solution from Troll B via the existing Kvitebjorn export pipeline,” it noted.