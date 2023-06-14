Norwegian oil major Equinor expects productivity per well from its Bacalhau field in the Santos basin to be on the same ballpark as some of the largest pre-salt developments on stream offshore Brazil.

Equinor has earmarked first oil from Bacalhau in 2025 via a large floating production, storage and offloading vessel to be supplied by Japan’s Modec.

The Bacalhau FPSO has recently sailed away from Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation after having its hull completed, said Equinor Brazil vice president of subsea development Lars Jetlund Hansen.