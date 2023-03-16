Norway’s Equinor is scouting the market for a contractor to provide drilling services on its billion-barrel Bay du Nord project offshore Canada.

The US$9.4 billion deep-water development in Newfoundland & Labrador’s waters is expected to involve a substantial 40-well subsea production system tied back to a large floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Responses to an expression of interest for drilling services must be submitted to Equinor by 6 April, with a formal tender process to follow involving qualified players.