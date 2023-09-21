Equinor has declared two offshore gas and condensate fields in Brazil’s Campos basin are fit for commercial production and intends to proceed into their full-scale development in partnership with Repsol Sinopec Brazil and Petrobras.

The Norwegian company said it has submitted declarations of commerciality and development plans for the deposits — to be named Raia Manta and Raia Pintada — to Brazilian market regulator ANP.

The development will be the first project in Brazil to treat gas offshore and be connected to the national gas grid without further onshore processing.

Equinor senior vice president for project development Trond Bokn said: “The fields are a strategic fit for Equinor’s ambitions in a country where we have a solid history and an intention to further strengthen our presence.

“Together with our partners, we will employ additional expertise to ensure safe and efficient execution of these developments.”

The two deposits are part of the BM-C-33 concession located about 200 kilometres from country’s capital, Rio de Janeiro, in water depths up to 2900 metres. It contains natural gas and condensate with recoverable volumes estimated at more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The chosen development concept comprises a floating production storage and offloading unit with production capacity of 16 million cubic metres per day of gas and expected average exports of 14 MMcmd.

Production start-up is slated for 2028, with the FPSO expected to be supplied by Japanese floater specialist Modec.

Raia Manta and Raia Pintada are significant natural gas fields that will play a key role in the ongoing advancement of the Brazilian gas market, Equinor said, and will require estimated capital investments of $9 billion.

“The fields have the potential to meet 15% of the total Brazilian gas demand when in production”, according to Equinor’s Country Manager in Brazil Veronica Coelho.

The produced gas is planned to be exported through a 200 kilometre offshore gas pipeline from the FPSO to Cabiunas in the city of Macae in the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to Equinor. Liquids will be offloaded by shuttle tankers.

The development will also comply with increasing environmental demands, Equinor said. Lifetime average carbon intensity for the two fields is estimated to be below 6 kilograms per barrel of oil equivalent as the FPSO will use “combined cycle gas turbines”. Such units combine a gas turbine with a steam turbine to make use of excess heat.

Equinor has a 35% share and operatorship in the BM-C-33 concession, with Repsol Sinopec Brazil holding a 35% share and Petrobras a 30% stake.