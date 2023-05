Equinor is moving ahead with a $9 billion project in Brazil’s pre-salt area after confirming a final investment decision.

The Norwegian energy giant is working with Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras on gas-rich BM-C-33, which contains natural gas and oil/condensate recoverable reserves above one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Confirmation comes just a few days after Equinor guided investors it was nearing the finishing line on the project, which spans three different pre-salt discoveries.