The volume of recoverable oil Equinor will tap via its challenging Bay du Nord project offshore eastern Canada has surged past the 1.3 billion-barrel mark, according to the latest resource estimate from the upstream regulator.

A year ago, the Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (CNLOPB) revealed the Norwegian company’s Cappahayden discovery held 385 million barrels of recoverable oil, driving total resources of the multiple discoveries that form part of Bay du Nord to almost 1 billion barrels.