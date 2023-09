Equinor and joint venture partner Ithaca Energy have announced a final investment decision on Rosebank, the largest undeveloped oilfield in the UK West of Shetland area, agreeing to invest a combined $3.8 billion in the first phase of the development.

The partnership said today it had received final government approvals to proceed, also on 27 September 2023. Equinor owns 80% of the project and Ithaca the remaining 20%.