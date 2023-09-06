Equinor’s experience with the Hywind Tampen floating wind project to power offshore oil and gas installations will provide “informed decision making” in developing the Rosebank oilfield in the UK North Sea, a company executive said.

Addressing a panel discussion in Aberdeen during Offshore Europe 2023, Equinor's senior vice president UK & Ireland, Arne Gurtner, said the company had gained valuable know-how with floating wind infrastructure deployed primarily to provide power generation to offshore platforms.

In the Norwegian North Sea, the Hywind Tampen project installed 88 megawatts of offshore wind power capacity on floating structures to deliver electricity to its Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas facilities in the area.

Through this method, Gurtner said the company managed to decarbonise production “to an extent – considerably but not fully”.

Equinor estimated the floating wind project can cover some 35% of the annual power demand of five platforms – Snorre A and B, and Gullfaks A, B and C.

This approach can be useful in the planning of the Rosebank oilfield, which Equinor is developing in the UK North Sea, said Gurtner.

Article continues below the advert

Industry expectations are for the project – the largest undeveloped oilfield in the UK – to reach a final investment decision potentially this year.

“[Hywind Tampen] provides another proof of concept, a pilot we can [replicate],” he said.

“That’s of course relevant to Rosebank, where we are looking at various forms of power sources [to minimise production emissions],” Gurtner said.

Equinor working hard in the UK

Separately, Gurtner told Upstream the company is active on many other fronts in the UK.

The company produces oil and gas from three fields – Mariner, Barnacle and Utgard – while in parallel developing the Rosebank field.

Barnacle and Utgard are small fields that were developed as subsea tie-backs to offshore production infrastructure on Norway's side of the maritime border.

"Barnacle and Utgard are cross-border fields, as we call them, where the field actually is in the UK and the production is produced back to Norwegian infrastructure," Gurtner said.

"It's a way of exploiting assets which otherwise might have been left behind as uncommercial."

Gurtner said it was the first time such a cross-border UK/Norway arrangement had happened for Equinor.

Equinor will also add more production from its UK portfolio from the Buzzard field through its acqusition of Suncor Energy's UK business.

Equinor also has an active exploration portfolio, with plans to drill a well next year with partner Neo Energy in the southern part of the UK.

"Exploration is still a very important part of the UKCS [UK continental shelf] business and exploring for new resources to be tied back to existing infrastructure; it's a double win in the way you reduce overall emissions while adding longevity to UK production," Gurtner said.

Meanwhile, Equinor is a major player in the UK offshore wind sector, with three wind farms in operation and one being developed.

The company is also working on important hydrogen and carbon capture and storage initiatives.

Follow all the Upstream news from Offshore Europe here.