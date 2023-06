Estonia-based contractor Marketex Offshore Constructions has joined the duo of Dutch yard Heerema Fabrication Group Vlissingen and Norway’s Leirvik in winning fabrication subcontracts for Aker BP’s Nkr115 billion ($10.4 billion) Yggdrasil field development offshore Norway.

The company did not disclose the value of the award but said it was its largest order to date.

Marketex will build nine subsea templates that will be tied to three planned platforms — Hugin, Fulla and Mulla — at the field.