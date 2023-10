Engineering and construction giant Petrofac has kicked off work on a strategic $700 million onshore project from state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), involving its Habshan gas complex.

The UK-listed contractor confirmed the development in a social media post on Monday.

“We officially marked the beginning of the construction of the new gas compressor plant at Adnoc Gas Processing’s Habshan Complex in Abu Dhabi,” the company noted.