UK-headquartered TechnipFMC has landed a significant contract from OMV’s Norwegian subsidiary for work on its integrated Berling gas development project.

OMV Norge on Thursday confirmed the award, and said the integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract was made “following a successful front-end engineering and design competition (FEED)”.

TechnipFMC noted it would "design and install the subsea production systems, controls, pipelines and umbilicals for the development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf".

“The award follows a six-month integrated FEED study, which optimised the field layout and improved the project’s economics by confirming the suitability of thermally insulated pipe-in-pipe technology for the flowline used in this tie-back,” the contracting giant stated.

TechnipFMC describes a “significant” contract as one valued between $75 million and $250 million.

The development concept for the gas field involves a “four-slot subsea production template tied back via a 24-kilometre pipeline to the Equinor-operated Aasgard B processing platform for separation and treatment”, the operator noted.

“The start of the subsea installation is currently planned for the second quarter of 2024,” it stated.

Knut Mauseth, general manager at OMV Norge said that with “the EPCI contract award to TechnipFMC for the Berling subsea facilities”, the company has managed to achieve a significant milestone on one of OMV’s key natural gas development projects.

“The estimated volumes will substantiate our strategic goal to maintain a high, stable gas supply to Europe”, Mauseth noted.

Integrated FEED

Jonathan Landes, president, of subsea at TechnipFMC said that through the integrated FEED the company has demonstrated that integrated EPCI “provides a solution which will accelerate delivery of this development".

“We are excited to support OMV through its first project as the operator in the North Sea,” Landes stated.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on 28 June approved the plan for development and operation of the Berling gas condensate field.

The Berling discoveries were made on production licence 644 (PL 644) in 2018.

OMV Norge is the operator for the development and operations with a 30% working interest, on behalf of partners Equinor on 40% and DNO Norge with a 30% stake.