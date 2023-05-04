Italy’s Saipem is poised to kick off work on a large subsea, risers, flowlines and umbilicals (Surf) contract for ExxonMobil's Uaru field development, the US supermajor's fifth offshore development on the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Saipem on Thursday confirmed the award, saying that “it has received from ExxonMobil Guyana and its Stabroek block coventurers the authorisation to proceed with the final phase of the Uaru oil field development project in Guyana".

“In 2022, pending regulatory approvals, Saipem was awarded a large contract by ExxonMobil Guyana for the Uaru oil field development project", located in water depths of around 2000 metres, the contractor noted.

Saipem describes a “large” contract as one having a value between $500 million and $1 billion.

“The final phase of the awarded scope of work includes the design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility,” Saipem stated.

The Italian contractor will perform the operations using its flagship vessels FDS2 and Saipem Constellation, it added.

Previous awards



US supermajor ExxonMobil previously selected Saipem as the supplier of the Surf systems for its four other Stabroek projects — Liza 1 and Liza 2, which are already on stream, and Payara and Yellowtail, that are under development.

Upstream recently reported that a joint venture of ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC International had sanctioned Uaru.

The $12.7 billion Uaru floating production, storage and offloading vessel will have production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day of oil, targeting an estimated resource base of more than 800 million barrels of oil.

Modec is building the Errea Wittu FPSO for Uaru under an engineering, procurement and construction contract.

ExxonMobil expects the first oil from Uaru in 2026.

Multiple floaters

In total, six FPSOs with combined gross production capacity of more than 1.2 million bpd of oil are expected to be in operation at Stabroek by end-2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the block's estimated gross discovered recoverable resources of more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The first two projects in Stabroek — Liza 1 and 2 — together produced an average 375,000 bpd of oil in the first quarter.

The third sanctioned development — Payara — is targeted for start-up early in the fourth quarter of this year, with a gross production capacity of 220,000 bpd.

The fourth sanctioned project — Yellowtail — is expected online in 2025 with a gross production capacity of 250,000 bpd.

The Stabroek co-venturers are the operator ExxonMobil with 45%, Hess on 30% and CNOOC International having the remaining 25% stake.