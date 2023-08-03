TechnipFMC and Aker Solutions have won sizeable subsea deal from Azule Energy to supply subsea equipment for the Ndungu project offshore Angola.

TechnipFMC confirmed the award on Wednesday and noted “the Ndungu project will tie into [the] Block 15/06 West Hub, where TechnipFMC was recently awarded a substantial flexible pipe contract".

“Through this extension, the company was able to provide an optimised solution that enables Azule to maintain schedule and achieve efficiencies,” it stated.

The contractor described the award as “significant” — which it values between $75 million and $250 million.

Jonathan Landes, president of TechnipFMC’s subsea business noted that the “contract is the result of transparency and collaboration between TechnipFMC and Azule to accommodate a fast-track schedule".

TechnipFMC in June won a key subsea contract from Azule to supply subsea production systems (SPS) for the Block 18 infill development, offshore Angola.

Aker Solutions, meanwhile, said on Thursday it had received another umbilicals order from Azule Energy to provide subsea umbilicals for the Ndungu project.

The contract includes delivery of eight infield umbilicals including spares totalling over 25 kilometers in length.

Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the Aker Solutions facility in Fornebu and Moss, Norway. The work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Aker Solutions was also recently awarded an umbilicals contract for Azule's Agogo field development in Block 15/06.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between Nkr 500 million ($48.6 million) and Nkr 1.5 billion.

Joint venture

Azule Energy is a 50:50 independent joint venture that combines supermajor BP and Eni’s Angolan businesses.

The company is Angola’s largest independent equity producer of oil and gas, holding 2 billion barrels equivalent of net resources, and is hoping to grow its equity oil and gas production to 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day over the next four years, according to BP.

Azule holds stakes in 16 licences — of which six are exploration blocks — and participation in the Angola LNG joint venture.

Subsea orders

TechnipFMC late last month said that its subsea orders totalled $4.1 billion in the period from second quarter of 2023, and the company revised its outlook upward for the year to $9 billion.

“Subsea inbound orders of $4.1 billion were exceptionally strong in the period, driving sequential growth of 29% in segment backlog to $12.1 billion,” TechnipFMC chief executive Doug Pferdehirt said.

Subsea orders included six integrated projects, such as the award of the company’s largest engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract to date, valued at more than $1 billion, for the Equinor-operated BM-C-33 pre-salt project offshore Brazil.

Pferdehirt also highlighted the company won an EPCI contract with ExxonMobil in Guyana worth between $500 million and $1 billion for the Uaru development in the Stabroek block.

“We continue to expect EPCI to achieve its highest ever inbound in 2023,” Pferdehirt said.

The company added six subsea contract opportunities worth potentially more than $4 billion combined to its target list for the next two years.

Financial results

However, the company reported a loss in the second quarter of 2023 as results were affected by after-tax charges and credits.

TechnipFMC posted a net loss of $87.2 million in the second quarter, compared to a net profit of $2.1 million in the same period last year. Net revenues increased 15% to $2 billion.