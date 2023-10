Allseas has won a contract to complete the subsea pipelaying workscope for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, after McDermott International’s early departure.

Confirming an Upstream article of 23 September, Allseas on Thursday said it will undertake GTA offshore pipelay works starting in early December using the world’s largest construction vessel Pioneering Spirit.