Netherlands-based geotechnical player Fugro has won a contract from a leading Middle East client to perform extensive offshore surveys in Abu Dhabi.

Fugro on Monday confirmed the development and said the surveys will be carried out to support one of the largest long-term field development programmes in the United Arab Emirates.

While Fugro did not name the winning project or the operator, Upstream understands that it involves work on one of several field developments being executed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

“Commencing April 2023, Fugro will perform a series of offshore surveys including geophysical, geotechnical and remotely operated vehicle inspections supported by advanced engineering and geo-consulting studies to help inform the front-end engineering [and] design,” the company said.

Fugro stated that the “project consists of approximately 600 kilometres pipeline route assessment with 800 crossings, 49 jacket surveys and island offshore surveys”.

The Dutch player will deliver “near real-time insights into the ground conditions” using Fugro’s remote data-management solutions.

“Delivered via Fugro’s digital platform, these insights will allow the client to reduce uncertainties related to ground conditions, make timely and well-informed design decisions and realise significant capital expenditure savings across the field development programme,” it added.

Fugro group director for the Middle East and India Tim Lyle said the award will allow the contractor to support the client’s vision and sustainability targets while strengthening its commitment to in-country value in the UAE.

Adnoc expansion plans

Adnoc plans $150 billion of capital expenditure in a five-year period, as it prepares to advance its 5 million barrels per day of oil production capacity target to 2027 on the back of improved market fundamentals.

The company’s board last year endorsed plans to bring forward Adnoc’s 5 million bpd oil production capacity expansion from the previous target of 2030, as part of the accelerated growth strategy.

The Abu Dhabi operator is also spending billions of dollars on developing the complex Hail & Ghasha sour gas fields, which could add to up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas production in the coming years.

Opec oil and gas giants including Saudi Aramco and Adnoc are operating with limited swing capacities as they near their peak production levels, making them rework their investment plans and fast-track strategic upstream developments.

Billions of dollars’ worth of engineering, procurement and construction projects are likely to be offered by Adnoc in the next few years.