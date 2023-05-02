SBM Offshore has signed a 10-year operations and maintenance agreement with ExxonMobil for four of its floating production, storage and offloading vessels deployed on or destined for the US energy giant’s assets offshore Guyana.

SBM on Tuesday said the estimated impact on its revenue backlog is around $3 billion based on various operating and maintenance assumptions.

The agreement spells out new terms for operation of the contractor’s Guyana FPSOs — Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity and One Guyana — through to 2033.