Italian major Eni has produced far more oil than originally expected from phase one of its fast-tracked Baleine project in Ivory Coast.

This big, deepwater oil and gas find came on stream three months ago and is being tapped in three stages, all of which involve floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

Eni and Petroci, its state-owned partner, said oil production from Baleine stands at 20,000 barrels per day, far exceeding the anticipated 12,000 bpd originally forecast to flow to the revamped FPSO Firenze.