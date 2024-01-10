Inpex has launched the front-end engineering and design competitions to two of the major workscopes for its $20 billion Abadi deep-water giant gas project offshore Indonesia, which incorporates a carbon capture and storage (CCS) scheme.

As the operator revs up Abadi after bringing on board new partners Pertamina and Petronas, it is wasting no time in finally getting the field development off the drawing board — starting 2024 with the FEED tenders for the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) package and for the gas export pipeline (GEP) and CCS pipeline.