UK contractor TechnipFMC has won a contract worth up to $1 billion to supply the subsea production system for ExxonMobil’s just sanctioned $12.7 billion Uaru field development on the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana – maintaining its 100% track record for subsea wins on this deep-water asset.

TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering and manufacturing to deliver the overall subsea production system that comprises 44 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment for Uaru.

The field development will be US supermajor ExxonMobil’s first Guyana project to utilise TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 system that the contractor’s president subsea, Jonathan Landes, said leverages its “configure-to-order model to deliver on an accelerated schedule”.

TechnipFMC currently employs more than 100 Guyanese and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of the Uaru subsea award.

The Uaru development is the fifth oil development in the Stabroek area and will have production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day of oil, targeting an estimated resource base of more than 800 million barrels of crude.

Japan’s Modec has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Uaru

Article continues below the advert

floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which will be called Errea Wittu.

ExxonMobil operates the Stabroek block with a 45% stake and is partnered by Hess on 30% and China’s CNOOC International on 25%.