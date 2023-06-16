Floating hotel operator Floatel International has been awarded a contract in Norway to support the Jotun floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which is undergoing a complex upgrade as part of the $4.3 billion Balder X project.

Upgrading of the Jotun FPSO is one part of the multi-faceted Balder X development, which is operated by Vaar Energi and has been the subject of cost and schedule overruns.

The cost increases put financial pressure on the 10% joint venture partner Mime Petroleum, which was recently acquired by UK company Kistos Holdings.