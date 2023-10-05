Singapore’s Dyna-Mac has boosted its order book with new contracts including topsides modules for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel for a mystery repeat client.

Construction of these topsides modules is scheduled to start in the first quarter next year with completion expected in the third quarter of 2025. Fabrication will be performed at new yard space that Dyna-Mac recently secured and, once complete, the modules will be shipped to China for integration with the FPSO.

Other recent contract wins include provision of services to carry out fabrication, installation and integration work on vessels.

These new orders — all from repeat customers — are worth a combined S$88 million (US$64.06 million) and increase Dyna-Mac’s net order book to S$630.7 million with project delivery till 2025.

The contractor said it “remains encouraged by the strong level of inquiries received from both existing and new customers”.

“The above new orders are not expected to have a material impact on the group’s earnings per share and net tangible assets for the current financial year ending 31 December 2023,” added Dyna-Mac.