Leading domestic and international contracting giants are lining up for a fresh bid process involving multiple contract packages from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for its multibillion-dollar Hail & Ghasha offshore sour gas development.

The giant huge sour gas scheme — potentially representing upwards of $10 billion in investment terms — is intended to provide feedstock for Abu Dhabi’s planned gas exports and enable it to emerge as a key hydrogen producer.