APA Corporation plans to carry out technical studies to determine if its two exploration blocks offshore Suriname could host a potential oil hub.
The US independent operates Block 53 – home of the Baja-1 discovery – with a 45% stake.
APA studying if Baja discovery could be linked to Sapakara-Krabdagu cluster
